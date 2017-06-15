Today’s Top Companies to look at: Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX)

Time Warner Inc. (NYSE: TWX) | Thursday June 15, 2017

With a market cap of 77.23 B, Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) has a large market cap size. Time Warner Inc. (NYSE: TWX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/19/1992. Time Warner Inc. is in the Entertainment – Diversified industry and Services sector. Average volume for Time Warner Inc., is 3161.76, and so far today it has a volume of 2943505. Performance year to date since the 3/19/1992 is 2.70%.

To help you determine whether Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 18.74 and forward P/E is 15.05. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Time Warner Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.69. P/S ratio is 2.6 and the P/B ratio is 3.02. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 53.26 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) is trading at, 99.14 (-0.06% today), Time Warner Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.62%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.29, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.98% after growing 7.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 22.90%, and 5.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 778.99, and the number of shares float is 774.34. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 82.20%. The float short is 1.04%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.54. Management has seen a return on assets of *TBA, and also a return on investment of 12.90%.

The ability for Time Warner Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.6, and quick ratio is 1.3. Long term debt/equity is 0.88 and total debt/equity is 0.91. In terms of margins, Time Warner Inc. has a gross margin of 44.10%, with its operating margin at *TBA, and Time Warner Inc. has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -1.45%, with 43.74% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.38% and the 200 day simple moving average is 7.22%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.