Top Gainers of the Day: Adeptus Health Inc. (NYSE:ADPT) from Hospitals

Adeptus Health Inc. (NYSE:ADPT), from Healthcare sector has been performing well.

Adeptus Health Inc. reported a price of 1.28 today, indicating a change of 18.52%.

Adeptus Health Inc. has a market capitalization of 26.06, with a return on assets (ROA) of 12.90% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 5.71 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 36.20%, while the operating margin is 3.80%. The net profit margin for Adeptus Health Inc. stands at 21.10%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 47.30%, while the debt to equity is at 0.62.

The weekly performance is -18.80% for Adeptus Health Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at -53.45%.

Adeptus Health Inc.’s volatility stands at 17.59% and the average volume is 1570.35.

The quarterly performance stats for Adeptus Health Inc. stands at -87.07% and the half-yearly performance is at -97.36%. The performance for the year is at -97.96% and the performance (year to date) is at -85.86%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

The simple 20 day moving average for Adeptus Health Inc. is -16.04% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -94.44%.

The 52-week high is at -98.26% and the 52-week low stands at 42.22%.

Adeptus Health Inc.’s short ratio is at 4.09 and the float short is at 72.85%.

Adeptus Health Inc.’s P/E stands at 0.19, while the P/S is at 0.06 and earnings per share this year of 420.80%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.