Top Gainers of the Day: Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) from Auto Parts Stores

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP), from Services sector has been performing well.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. reported a price of 171.09 today, indicating a change of -1.39%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a market capitalization of 12855.36, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.40% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 6.1 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 44.70%, while the operating margin is 8.20%. The net profit margin for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. stands at 4.70%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.80%, while the debt to equity is at 0.37.

The weekly performance is 1.20% for Advance Auto Parts, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at 4.00%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s volatility stands at 1.92% and the average volume is 1109.05.

The quarterly performance stats for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. stands at 16.37% and the half-yearly performance is at 12.08%. The performance for the year is at 17.55% and the performance (year to date) is at 15.46%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

The simple 20 day moving average for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is 9.05% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.12%.

The 52-week high is at -3.76% and the 52-week low stands at 30.22%.

Ratio

Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s short ratio is at 5.33 and the float short is at 8.08%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s P/E stands at 28.46, while the P/S is at 1.35 and earnings per share this year of -4.60%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.