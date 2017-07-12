Top Gainers of the Day: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) from Semiconductor – Broad Line

Brief Overview

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), from Technology sector has been performing well.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. reported a price of 14.06 today, indicating a change of 1.22%.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a market capitalization of 13.3 B, with a return on assets (ROA) of -13.60% and an earnings per share (EPS) of -0.55 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 24.00%, while the operating margin is -7.50%. The net profit margin for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stands at -10.40%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at -231.40%, while the debt to equity is at 0.

Performance

The weekly performance is 14.32% for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at 13.11%.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s volatility stands at 5.30% and the average volume is 78250.47.

The quarterly performance stats for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stands at 6.03% and the half-yearly performance is at 20.89%. The performance for the year is at 177.25% and the performance (year to date) is at 22.49%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is 8.58% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 27.56%.

The 52-week high is at -9.58% and the 52-week low stands at 180.64%.

Ratio

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s short ratio is at 1.99 and the float short is at 16.55%.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s P/E stands at *TBA, while the P/S is at 3.01 and earnings per share this year of 29.40%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.