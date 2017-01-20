Top Gainers of the Day: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) from Internet Information Providers

Brief Overview

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), from Technology sector has been performing well.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. reported a price of 69.1 today, indicating a change of 0.17%.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a market capitalization of 11939.06, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.40% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 1.76 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 65.30%, while the operating margin is 19.90%. The net profit margin for Akamai Technologies, Inc. stands at 13.60%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.00%, while the debt to equity is at 0.2.

Performance

The weekly performance is -1.63% for Akamai Technologies, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at 2.66%.

Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s volatility stands at 1.64% and the average volume is 2161.09.

The quarterly performance stats for Akamai Technologies, Inc. stands at 23.35% and the half-yearly performance is at 19.28%. The performance for the year is at 49.60% and the performance (year to date) is at 3.45%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Akamai Technologies, Inc. is 2.96% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 20.43%.

The 52-week high is at -3.55% and the 52-week low stands at 75.25%.

Ratio

Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s short ratio is at 3.95 and the float short is at 5.07%.

Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s P/E stands at 39.1, while the P/S is at 5.18 and earnings per share this year of -3.30%.

