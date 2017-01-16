Top Gainers of the Day: Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) from Regional Airlines

Brief Overview

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK), from Services sector has been performing well.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. reported a price of 94.32 today, indicating a change of 1.14%.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a market capitalization of 11615.41, with a return on assets (ROA) of 12.20% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 7.14 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 46.30%, while the operating margin is 23.60%. The net profit margin for Alaska Air Group, Inc. stands at 15.40%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 34.40%, while the debt to equity is at 0.75.

Performance

The weekly performance is 8.44% for Alaska Air Group, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at 8.58%.

Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s volatility stands at 2.49% and the average volume is 1207.67.

The quarterly performance stats for Alaska Air Group, Inc. stands at 29.76% and the half-yearly performance is at 46.17%. The performance for the year is at 39.40% and the performance (year to date) is at 6.30%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

The simple 20 day moving average for Alaska Air Group, Inc. is 12.75% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 31.79%.

The 52-week high is at -0.51% and the 52-week low stands at 74.41%.

Ratio

Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s short ratio is at 7.24 and the float short is at 7.11%.

Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s P/E stands at 13.21, while the P/S is at 2.01 and earnings per share this year of 48.20%.

