Top Gainers of the Day: Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) from Specialty Chemicals

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB), from Basic Materials sector has been performing well.

Albemarle Corporation reported a price of 94 today, indicating a change of 0.27%.

Albemarle Corporation has a market capitalization of 10544.92, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.30% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 5.09 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 36.30%, while the operating margin is 23.40%. The net profit margin for Albemarle Corporation stands at 7.40%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.50%, while the debt to equity is at 1.05.

Performance

The weekly performance is 3.51% for Albemarle Corporation, while the monthly performance measure stands at 3.16%.

Albemarle Corporation’s volatility stands at 1.89% and the average volume is 893.

The quarterly performance stats for Albemarle Corporation stands at 17.25% and the half-yearly performance is at 9.66%. The performance for the year is at 95.35% and the performance (year to date) is at 9.20%.

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Albemarle Corporation is 8.79% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 17.53%.

The 52-week high is at -0.33% and the 52-week low stands at 108.67%.

Ratio

Albemarle Corporation’s short ratio is at 3.28 and the float short is at 2.62%.

Albemarle Corporation’s P/E stands at 18.45, while the P/S is at 3.62 and earnings per share this year of 17.10%.

