Top Gainers of the Day: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from Internet Information Providers

Brief Overview

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), from Technology sector has been performing well.

Alphabet Inc. reported a price of 960.65 today, indicating a change of 0.75%.

Alphabet Inc. has a market capitalization of 655.52 B, with a return on assets (ROA) of 12.60% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 29.61 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 60.70%, while the operating margin is 26.30%. The net profit margin for Alphabet Inc. stands at 21.80%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 15.20%, while the debt to equity is at 0.03.

Performance

The weekly performance is 3.71% for Alphabet Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at -1.71%.

Alphabet Inc.’s volatility stands at 1.76% and the average volume is 1753.51.

The quarterly performance stats for Alphabet Inc. stands at 13.29% and the half-yearly performance is at 15.27%. The performance for the year is at 31.12% and the performance (year to date) is at 20.33%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

The simple 20 day moving average for Alphabet Inc. is 0.51% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 11.75%.

The 52-week high is at -4.76% and the 52-week low stands at 32.05%.

Ratio

Alphabet Inc.’s short ratio is at 1.74 and the float short is at 0.51%.

Alphabet Inc.’s P/E stands at 32.2, while the P/S is at 6.92 and earnings per share this year of 22.10%.

