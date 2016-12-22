Top Gainers of the Day: American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) from Major Airlines

Brief Overview

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL), from Services sector has been performing well.

American Airlines Group Inc. reported a price of 48.74 today, indicating a change of -1.48%.

American Airlines Group Inc. has a market capitalization of 25992.03, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.30% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 9.31 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 36.10%, while the operating margin is 14.00%. The net profit margin for American Airlines Group Inc. stands at 14.20%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 119.00%, while the debt to equity is at 5.32.

Performance

The weekly performance is 3.23% for American Airlines Group Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at 7.36%.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s volatility stands at 2.49% and the average volume is 7335.2.

The quarterly performance stats for American Airlines Group Inc. stands at 40.69% and the half-yearly performance is at 64.01%. The performance for the year is at 16.60% and the performance (year to date) is at 18.12%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for American Airlines Group Inc. is 11.36% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 30.32%.

The 52-week high is at -3.75% and the 52-week low stands at 97.22%.

Ratio

American Airlines Group Inc.’s short ratio is at 4.56 and the float short is at 6.52%.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s P/E stands at 5.31, while the P/S is at 0.65 and earnings per share this year of 182.00%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.