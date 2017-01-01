Top Gainers of the Day: American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) from Credit Services

Brief Overview

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), from Financial sector has been performing well.

American Express Company reported a price of 74.08 today, indicating a change of 0.22%.

American Express Company has a market capitalization of 68153.6, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.40% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 5.65 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 74.30%, while the operating margin is 25.40%. The net profit margin for American Express Company stands at 16.20%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 25.80%, while the debt to equity is at 4.82.

Performance

The weekly performance is -0.67% for American Express Company, while the monthly performance measure stands at 2.83%.

American Express Company’s volatility stands at 1.47% and the average volume is 4598.95.

The quarterly performance stats for American Express Company stands at 16.26% and the half-yearly performance is at 22.68%. The performance for the year is at 8.58% and the performance (year to date) is at 8.58%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for American Express Company is 4.41% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.06%.

The 52-week high is at -2.19% and the 52-week low stands at 49.57%.

Ratio

American Express Company’s short ratio is at 4.22 and the float short is at 2.13%.

American Express Company’s P/E stands at 13.12, while the P/S is at 2.06 and earnings per share this year of -9.10%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.