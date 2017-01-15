Top Gainers of the Day: American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) from Property & Casualty Insurance

Brief Overview

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG), from Financial sector has been performing well.

American International Group, Inc. reported a price of 66.35 today, indicating a change of 0.15%.

American International Group, Inc. has a market capitalization of 68047.89, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.10% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 0.53 for the current year

The gross margin stands at *TBA, while the operating margin is 2.50%. The net profit margin for American International Group, Inc. stands at 0.70%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 0.40%, while the debt to equity is at 0.36.

Performance

The weekly performance is -0.69% for American International Group, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at 0.06%.

American International Group, Inc.’s volatility stands at 1.34% and the average volume is 6110.91.

The quarterly performance stats for American International Group, Inc. stands at 11.90% and the half-yearly performance is at 23.16%. The performance for the year is at 18.40% and the performance (year to date) is at 1.59%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for American International Group, Inc. is 3.26% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.09%.

The 52-week high is at -1.66% and the 52-week low stands at 38.50%.

Ratio

American International Group, Inc.’s short ratio is at 2.71 and the float short is at 1.64%.

American International Group, Inc.’s P/E stands at 124.72, while the P/S is at 1.27 and earnings per share this year of -68.60%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.