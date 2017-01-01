Top Gainers of the Day: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) from Asset Management

Brief Overview

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP), from Financial sector has been performing well.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. reported a price of 110.94 today, indicating a change of 0.93%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a market capitalization of 17507.44, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.90% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 7.35 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 44.80%, while the operating margin is 15.70%. The net profit margin for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. stands at 10.80%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.00%, while the debt to equity is at 2.25.

Performance

The weekly performance is -0.73% for Ameriprise Financial, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at -2.86%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s volatility stands at 1.89% and the average volume is 1186.57.

The quarterly performance stats for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. stands at 12.17% and the half-yearly performance is at 25.65%. The performance for the year is at 7.75% and the performance (year to date) is at 7.75%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is 4.00% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.03%.

The 52-week high is at -7.02% and the 52-week low stands at 49.60%.

Ratio

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s short ratio is at 1.87 and the float short is at 1.41%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s P/E stands at 15.09, while the P/S is at 1.49 and earnings per share this year of 2.00%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.