Top Gainers of the Day: Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) from Independent Oil & Gas

Brief Overview

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC), from Basic Materials sector has been performing well.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation reported a price of 69.73 today, indicating a change of -0.54%.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a market capitalization of 38709.91, with a return on assets (ROA) of -8.30% and an earnings per share (EPS) of -7.46 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 76.40%, while the operating margin is -56.50%. The net profit margin for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation stands at -50.50%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at -31.50%, while the debt to equity is at 1.26.

Performance

The weekly performance is -1.47% for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, while the monthly performance measure stands at 0.91%.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s volatility stands at 2.24% and the average volume is 4711.21.

The quarterly performance stats for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation stands at 10.13% and the half-yearly performance is at 27.24%. The performance for the year is at 44.06% and the performance (year to date) is at 44.06%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is 6.88% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 23.48%.

The 52-week high is at -4.91% and the 52-week low stands at 148.53%.

Ratio

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s short ratio is at 2.51 and the float short is at 2.13%.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s P/E stands at *TBA, while the P/S is at 5.14 and earnings per share this year of -280.20%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.