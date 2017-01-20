Top Gainers of the Day: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) from Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits

Brief Overview

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), from Technology sector has been performing well.

Analog Devices, Inc. reported a price of 72.82 today, indicating a change of 0.52%.

Analog Devices, Inc. has a market capitalization of 22185.48, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.20% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 2.76 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 65.10%, while the operating margin is 30.00%. The net profit margin for Analog Devices, Inc. stands at 25.20%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 17.20%, while the debt to equity is at 0.34.

Performance

The weekly performance is -0.25% for Analog Devices, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at 0.49%.

Analog Devices, Inc.’s volatility stands at 1.44% and the average volume is 2579.07.

The quarterly performance stats for Analog Devices, Inc. stands at 17.24% and the half-yearly performance is at 20.83%. The performance for the year is at 47.24% and the performance (year to date) is at -0.25%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Analog Devices, Inc. is 2.17% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 16.51%.

The 52-week high is at -2.67% and the 52-week low stands at 55.42%.

Ratio

Analog Devices, Inc.’s short ratio is at 5.78 and the float short is at 4.87%.

Analog Devices, Inc.’s P/E stands at 26.24, while the P/S is at 6.48 and earnings per share this year of 25.50%.

