Top Gainers of the Day: Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) from Semiconductor Equipment & Materials

Brief Overview

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), from Technology sector has been performing well.

Applied Materials, Inc. reported a price of 33.79 today, indicating a change of 1.44%.

Applied Materials, Inc. has a market capitalization of 36594.57, with a return on assets (ROA) of 12.60% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 1.55 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 41.70%, while the operating margin is 19.90%. The net profit margin for Applied Materials, Inc. stands at 15.90%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 24.80%, while the debt to equity is at 0.46.

Performance

The weekly performance is 5.46% for Applied Materials, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at 5.49%.

Applied Materials, Inc.’s volatility stands at 1.97% and the average volume is 10731.37.

The quarterly performance stats for Applied Materials, Inc. stands at 21.67% and the half-yearly performance is at 29.14%. The performance for the year is at 104.34% and the performance (year to date) is at 4.71%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Applied Materials, Inc. is 7.59% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 25.82%.

The 52-week high is at 0.33% and the 52-week low stands at 122.47%.

Ratio

Applied Materials, Inc.’s short ratio is at 1.3 and the float short is at 1.30%.

Applied Materials, Inc.’s P/E stands at 21.76, while the P/S is at 3.38 and earnings per share this year of 37.30%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.