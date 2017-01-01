Top Gainers of the Day: Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) from Property & Casualty Insurance

Brief Overview

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL), from Financial sector has been performing well.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. reported a price of 86.29 today, indicating a change of 0.23%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a market capitalization of 10567.94, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.70% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 5.26 for the current year

The gross margin stands at *TBA, while the operating margin is 19.80%. The net profit margin for Arch Capital Group Ltd. stands at 14.90%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.50%, while the debt to equity is at 0.18.

Performance

The weekly performance is -0.92% for Arch Capital Group Ltd., while the monthly performance measure stands at 4.32%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s volatility stands at 1.26% and the average volume is 375.19.

The quarterly performance stats for Arch Capital Group Ltd. stands at 8.87% and the half-yearly performance is at 20.65%. The performance for the year is at 23.71% and the performance (year to date) is at 23.71%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Arch Capital Group Ltd. is 5.05% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.71%.

The 52-week high is at -2.40% and the 52-week low stands at 44.23%.

Ratio

Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s short ratio is at 4.87 and the float short is at 1.55%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s P/E stands at 16.41, while the P/S is at 2.4 and earnings per share this year of -32.00%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.