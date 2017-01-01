Top Gainers of the Day: ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) from Semiconductor Equipment & Materials

Brief Overview

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML), from Technology sector has been performing well.

ASML Holding NV reported a price of 112.2 today, indicating a change of 0.94%.

ASML Holding NV has a market capitalization of 48913.59, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.10% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 3.03 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 44.40%, while the operating margin is 22.90%. The net profit margin for ASML Holding NV stands at 19.60%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.90%, while the debt to equity is at 0.

Performance

The weekly performance is 2.02% for ASML Holding NV, while the monthly performance measure stands at 8.79%.

ASML Holding NV’s volatility stands at 1.12% and the average volume is 706.98.

The quarterly performance stats for ASML Holding NV stands at 2.39% and the half-yearly performance is at 13.98%. The performance for the year is at 27.90% and the performance (year to date) is at 27.90%.

The simple 20 day moving average for ASML Holding NV is 7.32% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.79%.

The 52-week high is at 0.52% and the 52-week low stands at 47.12%.

Ratio

ASML Holding NV’s short ratio is at 5.71 and the float short is at 1.13%.

ASML Holding NV’s P/E stands at 37.05, while the P/S is at 7.41 and earnings per share this year of 17.80%.

