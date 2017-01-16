Top Gainers of the Day: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) from Business Software & Services

Brief Overview

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP), from Technology sector has been performing well.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. reported a price of 103.77 today, indicating a change of -0.03%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a market capitalization of 46831.4, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.60% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 3.34 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 43.40%, while the operating margin is 18.80%. The net profit margin for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. stands at 12.80%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 35.00%, while the debt to equity is at 0.47.

Performance

The weekly performance is 0.64% for Automatic Data Processing, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at 5.46%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s volatility stands at 1.14% and the average volume is 2020.48.

The quarterly performance stats for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. stands at 20.14% and the half-yearly performance is at 10.47%. The performance for the year is at 34.59% and the performance (year to date) is at 0.96%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. is 6.81% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.88%.

The 52-week high is at -0.20% and the 52-week low stands at 38.70%.

Ratio

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s short ratio is at 3.56 and the float short is at 1.60%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s P/E stands at 31.1, while the P/S is at 3.95 and earnings per share this year of 12.40%.

