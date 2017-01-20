Top Gainers of the Day: Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) from Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

Brief Overview

Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI), from Basic Materials sector has been performing well.

Baker Hughes Incorporated reported a price of 62.03 today, indicating a change of 0.11%.

Baker Hughes Incorporated has a market capitalization of 26841.07, with a return on assets (ROA) of -15.40% and an earnings per share (EPS) of -7.65 for the current year

The gross margin stands at -1.30%, while the operating margin is -27.40%. The net profit margin for Baker Hughes Incorporated stands at -31.00%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at -22.90%, while the debt to equity is at 0.23.

Performance

The weekly performance is -2.24% for Baker Hughes Incorporated, while the monthly performance measure stands at -6.67%.

Baker Hughes Incorporated’s volatility stands at 1.89% and the average volume is 3841.93.

The quarterly performance stats for Baker Hughes Incorporated stands at 20.45% and the half-yearly performance is at 36.47%. The performance for the year is at 61.66% and the performance (year to date) is at -4.63%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Baker Hughes Incorporated is -1.96% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 20.33%.

The 52-week high is at -9.56% and the 52-week low stands at 67.44%.

Ratio

Baker Hughes Incorporated’s short ratio is at 2.44 and the float short is at 2.22%.

Baker Hughes Incorporated’s P/E stands at *TBA, while the P/S is at 2.48 and earnings per share this year of -214.70%.

