Top Gainers of the Day: Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) from Foreign Money Center Banks

Brief Overview

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN), from Financial sector has been performing well.

Banco Santander, S.A. reported a price of 5.11 today, indicating a change of -0.78%.

Banco Santander, S.A. has a market capitalization of 76781.51, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.50% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 0.36 for the current year

The gross margin stands at *TBA, while the operating margin is 48.60%. The net profit margin for Banco Santander, S.A. stands at 14.40%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.10%, while the debt to equity is at 2.57.

Performance

The weekly performance is 0.98% for Banco Santander, S.A., while the monthly performance measure stands at 13.94%.

Banco Santander, S.A.’s volatility stands at 1.52% and the average volume is 5783.29.

The quarterly performance stats for Banco Santander, S.A. stands at 13.99% and the half-yearly performance is at 10.15%. The performance for the year is at 9.85% and the performance (year to date) is at 11.20%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Banco Santander, S.A. is 7.71% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.46%.

The 52-week high is at -2.67% and the 52-week low stands at 45.73%.

Ratio

Banco Santander, S.A.’s short ratio is at 1.38 and the float short is at 0.06%.

Banco Santander, S.A.’s P/E stands at 14.23, while the P/S is at 1.7 and earnings per share this year of -15.20%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.