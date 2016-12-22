Top Gainers of the Day: Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) from Money Center Banks

Brief Overview

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), from Financial sector has been performing well.

Bank of Montreal reported a price of 72.24 today, indicating a change of -0.21%.

Bank of Montreal has a market capitalization of 46724.78, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.60% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 5.19 for the current year

The gross margin stands at *TBA, while the operating margin is 62.50%. The net profit margin for Bank of Montreal stands at 30.80%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.90%, while the debt to equity is at 0.12.

Performance

The weekly performance is -0.04% for Bank of Montreal, while the monthly performance measure stands at 9.83%.

Bank of Montreal’s volatility stands at 1.05% and the average volume is 567.18.

The quarterly performance stats for Bank of Montreal stands at 10.53% and the half-yearly performance is at 13.05%. The performance for the year is at 34.94% and the performance (year to date) is at 33.77%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Bank of Montreal is 8.93% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.76%.

The 52-week high is at -2.22% and the 52-week low stands at 58.43%.

Ratio

Bank of Montreal’s short ratio is at 10.08 and the float short is at 0.89%.

Bank of Montreal’s P/E stands at 13.95, while the P/S is at 4.3 and earnings per share this year of 5.30%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.