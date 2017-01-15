Top Gainers of the Day: BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) from Telecom Services – Domestic

Brief Overview

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE), from Technology sector has been performing well.

BCE Inc. reported a price of 44.33 today, indicating a change of 0.11%.

BCE Inc. has a market capitalization of 38562.67, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.60% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 2.4 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 69.30%, while the operating margin is 22.60%. The net profit margin for BCE Inc. stands at 12.60%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.70%, while the debt to equity is at 1.73.

Performance

The weekly performance is 0.16% for BCE Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at 0.27%.

BCE Inc.’s volatility stands at 1.12% and the average volume is 868.73.

The quarterly performance stats for BCE Inc. stands at -1.92% and the half-yearly performance is at -6.10%. The performance for the year is at 21.06% and the performance (year to date) is at 2.52%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for BCE Inc. is 2.52% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -1.44%.

The 52-week high is at -7.49% and the 52-week low stands at 29.08%.

Ratio

BCE Inc.’s short ratio is at 10.47 and the float short is at 1.05%.

BCE Inc.’s P/E stands at 18.47, while the P/S is at 2.34 and earnings per share this year of 0.20%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.