Top Gainers of the Day: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) from Electronics Stores

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY), from Services sector has been performing well.

Best Buy Co., Inc. reported a price of 42.99 today, indicating a change of -1.47%.

Best Buy Co., Inc. has a market capitalization of 13817.19, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.10% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 3.25 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 23.70%, while the operating margin is 4.40%. The net profit margin for Best Buy Co., Inc. stands at 2.80%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 25.30%, while the debt to equity is at 0.32.

The weekly performance is 0.48% for Best Buy Co., Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at -7.17%.

Best Buy Co., Inc.’s volatility stands at 2.65% and the average volume is 5505.98.

The quarterly performance stats for Best Buy Co., Inc. stands at 11.35% and the half-yearly performance is at 39.10%. The performance for the year is at 71.99% and the performance (year to date) is at 2.25%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

The simple 20 day moving average for Best Buy Co., Inc. is -3.32% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 17.96%.

The 52-week high is at -12.98% and the 52-week low stands at 76.87%.

Best Buy Co., Inc.’s short ratio is at 5.77 and the float short is at 11.89%.

Best Buy Co., Inc.’s P/E stands at 13.42, while the P/S is at 0.35 and earnings per share this year of -34.70%.

