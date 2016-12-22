Top Gainers of the Day: Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) from Biotechnology

Brief Overview

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), from Healthcare sector has been performing well.

Biogen Inc. reported a price of 282.48 today, indicating a change of -0.22%.

Biogen Inc. has a market capitalization of 61720.81, with a return on assets (ROA) of 18.50% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 17.69 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 87.50%, while the operating margin is 47.60%. The net profit margin for Biogen Inc. stands at 34.00%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 36.00%, while the debt to equity is at 0.54.

Performance

The weekly performance is -1.10% for Biogen Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at -11.06%.

Biogen Inc.’s volatility stands at 2.87% and the average volume is 1707.33.

The quarterly performance stats for Biogen Inc. stands at -10.07% and the half-yearly performance is at 18.64%. The performance for the year is at -5.87% and the performance (year to date) is at -7.59%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Biogen Inc. is -4.60% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.16%.

The 52-week high is at -15.34% and the 52-week low stands at 26.66%.

Ratio

Biogen Inc.’s short ratio is at 1.35 and the float short is at 1.06%.

Biogen Inc.’s P/E stands at 16.01, while the P/S is at 5.41 and earnings per share this year of 24.00%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.