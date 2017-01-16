Top Gainers of the Day: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) from Cigarettes

Brief Overview

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI), from Consumer Goods sector has been performing well.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. reported a price of 115.21 today, indicating a change of 0.26%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a market capitalization of 106675.24, with a return on assets (ROA) of 14.10% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 5.63 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 76.10%, while the operating margin is 33.10%. The net profit margin for British American Tobacco p.l.c. stands at 32.30%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 76.70%, while the debt to equity is at 3.31.

Performance

The weekly performance is 2.36% for British American Tobacco p.l.c., while the monthly performance measure stands at 2.45%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s volatility stands at 0.94% and the average volume is 1279.92.

The quarterly performance stats for British American Tobacco p.l.c. stands at -4.48% and the half-yearly performance is at -8.86%. The performance for the year is at 13.58% and the performance (year to date) is at 2.25%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

The simple 20 day moving average for British American Tobacco p.l.c. is 3.75% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.60%.

The 52-week high is at -11.65% and the 52-week low stands at 19.63%.

Ratio

British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s short ratio is at 8.36 and the float short is at 1.20%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s P/E stands at 20.45, while the P/S is at 6.56 and earnings per share this year of 38.20%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.