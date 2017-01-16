Top Gainers of the Day: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) from Money Center Banks

Brief Overview

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM), from Financial sector has been performing well.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported a price of 84.68 today, indicating a change of 0.31%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a market capitalization of 33501.95, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.90% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 8.15 for the current year

The gross margin stands at *TBA, while the operating margin is 60.50%. The net profit margin for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stands at 35.00%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 19.90%, while the debt to equity is at 0.15.

Performance

The weekly performance is 0.36% for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, while the monthly performance measure stands at 0.41%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s volatility stands at 0.87% and the average volume is 661.67.

The quarterly performance stats for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stands at 12.76% and the half-yearly performance is at 13.76%. The performance for the year is at 47.31% and the performance (year to date) is at 3.77%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

The simple 20 day moving average for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is 6.23% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.87%.

The 52-week high is at -0.12% and the 52-week low stands at 57.64%.

Ratio

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s short ratio is at 20.16 and the float short is at 3.37%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s P/E stands at 10.4, while the P/S is at 3.64 and earnings per share this year of 20.60%.

