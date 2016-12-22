Top Gainers of the Day: Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) from Railroads

Brief Overview

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), from Services sector has been performing well.

Canadian National Railway Company reported a price of 67.86 today, indicating a change of -0.21%.

Canadian National Railway Company has a market capitalization of 52236.92, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.80% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 3.4 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 77.90%, while the operating margin is 44.00%. The net profit margin for Canadian National Railway Company stands at 29.70%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 23.90%, while the debt to equity is at 0.71.

Performance

The weekly performance is 1.57% for Canadian National Railway Company, while the monthly performance measure stands at 3.51%.

Canadian National Railway Company’s volatility stands at 1.43% and the average volume is 1088.64.

The quarterly performance stats for Canadian National Railway Company stands at 5.17% and the half-yearly performance is at 15.12%. The performance for the year is at 22.22% and the performance (year to date) is at 23.93%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Canadian National Railway Company is 3.56% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.81%.

The 52-week high is at -3.06% and the 52-week low stands at 49.47%.

Ratio

Canadian National Railway Company’s short ratio is at 7.11 and the float short is at 1.01%.

Canadian National Railway Company’s P/E stands at 19.99, while the P/S is at 5.81 and earnings per share this year of 14.30%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.