Top Gainers of the Day: CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) from Entertainment – Diversified

Brief Overview

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), from Services sector has been performing well.

CBS Corporation reported a price of 64.64 today, indicating a change of 0.76%.

CBS Corporation has a market capitalization of 30043.37, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.90% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 3.63 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 40.80%, while the operating margin is 18.90%. The net profit margin for CBS Corporation stands at 11.30%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 30.00%, while the debt to equity is at 1.67.

Performance

The weekly performance is -0.91% for CBS Corporation, while the monthly performance measure stands at -2.42%.

CBS Corporation’s volatility stands at 1.57% and the average volume is 4180.

The quarterly performance stats for CBS Corporation stands at 16.66% and the half-yearly performance is at 24.57%. The performance for the year is at 34.14% and the performance (year to date) is at 0.83%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for CBS Corporation is 2.34% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.75%.

The 52-week high is at -3.35% and the 52-week low stands at 58.20%.

Ratio

CBS Corporation’s short ratio is at 3.43 and the float short is at 3.71%.

CBS Corporation’s P/E stands at 17.65, while the P/S is at 2.08 and earnings per share this year of 18.90%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.