Top Gainers of the Day: Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) from Biotechnology

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), from Healthcare sector has been performing well.

Celgene Corporation reported a price of 125.52 today, indicating a change of 1.92%.

Celgene Corporation has a market capitalization of 97516.49, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.40% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 2.49 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 96.10%, while the operating margin is 25.00%. The net profit margin for Celgene Corporation stands at 17.80%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 35.00%, while the debt to equity is at 2.17.

The weekly performance is 2.04% for Celgene Corporation, while the monthly performance measure stands at 1.73%.

Celgene Corporation’s volatility stands at 1.39% and the average volume is 3675.88.

The quarterly performance stats for Celgene Corporation stands at 11.62% and the half-yearly performance is at 26.90%. The performance for the year is at 13.52% and the performance (year to date) is at 8.44%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Celgene Corporation is 1.01% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.03%.

The 52-week high is at -1.66% and the 52-week low stands at 32.94%.

Celgene Corporation’s short ratio is at 2.43 and the float short is at 1.15%.

Celgene Corporation’s P/E stands at 50.49, while the P/S is at 8.68 and earnings per share this year of 28.10%.

