Top Gainers of the Day: China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. (NYSE:CEA) from Major Airlines

Brief Overview

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. (NYSE:CEA), from Services sector has been performing well.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. reported a price of 22.33 today, indicating a change of -2.83%.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. has a market capitalization of 11568.36, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.20% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 2.31 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 37.80%, while the operating margin is 14.70%. The net profit margin for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. stands at 4.40%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.20%, while the debt to equity is at 2.52.

Performance

The weekly performance is 5.27% for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd., while the monthly performance measure stands at 1.23%.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd.’s volatility stands at 1.29% and the average volume is 23.4.

The quarterly performance stats for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. stands at -3.81% and the half-yearly performance is at -15.20%. The performance for the year is at -20.51% and the performance (year to date) is at -18.34%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. is -2.65% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -13.69%.

The 52-week high is at -29.32% and the 52-week low stands at 6.69%.

Ratio

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd.’s short ratio is at 1.13 and the float short is at 0.04%.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd.’s P/E stands at 9.94, while the P/S is at 0.84 and earnings per share this year of 31.10%.

