Top Gainers of the Day: China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (NYSE:SNP) from Major Integrated Oil & Gas

Brief Overview

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (NYSE:SNP), from Basic Materials sector has been performing well.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. reported a price of 71.02 today, indicating a change of 0.06%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. has a market capitalization of 96225.7, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.60% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 4.22 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 28.60%, while the operating margin is 3.50%. The net profit margin for China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. stands at 2.00%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 5.40%, while the debt to equity is at 0.36.

Performance

The weekly performance is -1.51% for China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., while the monthly performance measure stands at -1.63%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.’s volatility stands at 1.14% and the average volume is 122.11.

The quarterly performance stats for China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. stands at -3.83% and the half-yearly performance is at -0.51%. The performance for the year is at 21.98% and the performance (year to date) is at 21.98%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. is -1.27% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.10%.

The 52-week high is at -8.87% and the 52-week low stands at 51.54%.

Ratio

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.’s short ratio is at 4.1 and the float short is at 0.17%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.’s P/E stands at 16.83, while the P/S is at 0.36 and earnings per share this year of -32.50%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.