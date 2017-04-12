Top Gainers of the Day: China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) from Networking & Communication Devices

Brief Overview

China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF), from Technology sector has been performing well.

China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited reported a price of 3.06 today, indicating a change of 59.86%.

China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has a market capitalization of 22.24, with a return on assets (ROA) of -2.20% and an earnings per share (EPS) of -4.26 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 14.80%, while the operating margin is -13.90%. The net profit margin for China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited stands at -17.60%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at -3.30%, while the debt to equity is at 0.17.

Performance

The weekly performance is -2.34% for China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited, while the monthly performance measure stands at -4.34%.

China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s volatility stands at 8.13% and the average volume is 39.53.

The quarterly performance stats for China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited stands at 2.36% and the half-yearly performance is at -24.93%. The performance for the year is at -53.54% and the performance (year to date) is at 3.47%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited is 56.63% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 42.70%.

The 52-week high is at -28.67% and the 52-week low stands at 110.45%.

Ratio

China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s short ratio is at 1.48 and the float short is at 2.77%.

China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s P/E stands at *TBA, while the P/S is at 0.43 and earnings per share this year of 4.70%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.