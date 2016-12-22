Top Gainers of the Day: Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) from Telecom Services – Domestic

Brief Overview

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT), from Technology sector has been performing well.

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. reported a price of 31.53 today, indicating a change of -0.22%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a market capitalization of 24951.36, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.30% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 1.69 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 35.60%, while the operating margin is 21.20%. The net profit margin for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. stands at 17.90%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.50%, while the debt to equity is at 0.

Performance

The weekly performance is -2.80% for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd., while the monthly performance measure stands at -3.39%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.’s volatility stands at 0.81% and the average volume is 322.22.

The quarterly performance stats for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. stands at -10.84% and the half-yearly performance is at -11.21%. The performance for the year is at 4.71% and the performance (year to date) is at 5.23%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. is -6.34% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -9.26%.

The 52-week high is at -18.04% and the 52-week low stands at 7.57%.

Ratio

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.’s short ratio is at 1.48 and the float short is at 0.11%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.’s P/E stands at 18.74, while the P/S is at 3.4 and earnings per share this year of 10.80%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.