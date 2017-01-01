Top Gainers of the Day: Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) from Property & Casualty Insurance

Brief Overview

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF), from Financial sector has been performing well.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation reported a price of 75.75 today, indicating a change of -0.16%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a market capitalization of 12447.24, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.30% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 3.89 for the current year

The gross margin stands at *TBA, while the operating margin is 17.60%. The net profit margin for Cincinnati Financial Corporation stands at 12.00%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.50%, while the debt to equity is at 0.12.

Performance

The weekly performance is -0.71% for Cincinnati Financial Corporation, while the monthly performance measure stands at -0.66%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s volatility stands at 1.23% and the average volume is 628.27.

The quarterly performance stats for Cincinnati Financial Corporation stands at 1.08% and the half-yearly performance is at 2.78%. The performance for the year is at 31.54% and the performance (year to date) is at 31.54%.

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Cincinnati Financial Corporation is 2.59% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.13%.

The 52-week high is at -4.23% and the 52-week low stands at 45.10%.

Ratio

Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s short ratio is at 6.53 and the float short is at 2.74%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s P/E stands at 19.47, while the P/S is at 2.31 and earnings per share this year of 21.30%.

