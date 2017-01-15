Top Gainers of the Day: Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) from Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks

Brief Overview

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG), from Financial sector has been performing well.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. reported a price of 36.29 today, indicating a change of 1.03%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a market capitalization of 18851.17, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.70% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 1.84 for the current year

The gross margin stands at *TBA, while the operating margin is 79.50%. The net profit margin for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. stands at 23.50%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 4.90%, while the debt to equity is at 0.6.

Performance

The weekly performance is 1.06% for Citizens Financial Group, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at 4.28%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s volatility stands at 2.10% and the average volume is 5833.19.

The quarterly performance stats for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. stands at 48.68% and the half-yearly performance is at 74.70%. The performance for the year is at 61.68% and the performance (year to date) is at 1.85%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

The simple 20 day moving average for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is 9.32% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 42.84%.

The 52-week high is at -2.13% and the 52-week low stands at 104.25%.

Ratio

Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s short ratio is at 1.56 and the float short is at 1.78%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s P/E stands at 19.73, while the P/S is at 4.56 and earnings per share this year of -0.20%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.