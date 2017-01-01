Top Gainers of the Day: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) from Business Software & Services

Brief Overview

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH), from Technology sector has been performing well.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation reported a price of 56.03 today, indicating a change of -0.27%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a market capitalization of 33969.87, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.90% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 2.56 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 40.40%, while the operating margin is 17.20%. The net profit margin for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stands at 11.80%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.00%, while the debt to equity is at 0.09.

Performance

The weekly performance is -0.74% for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, while the monthly performance measure stands at 1.72%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s volatility stands at 1.76% and the average volume is 7239.13.

The quarterly performance stats for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stands at 17.44% and the half-yearly performance is at -2.05%. The performance for the year is at -6.65% and the performance (year to date) is at -6.65%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is 3.36% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -1.93%.

The 52-week high is at -11.67% and the 52-week low stands at 23.31%.

Ratio

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s short ratio is at 1.64 and the float short is at 1.97%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s P/E stands at 21.91, while the P/S is at 2.56 and earnings per share this year of 12.70%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.