Top Gainers of the Day: Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) from Diversified Electronics

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), from Technology sector has been performing well.

Corning Incorporated reported a price of 24.84 today, indicating a change of 1.26%.

Corning Incorporated has a market capitalization of 24293.52, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.80% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 1.9 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 39.50%, while the operating margin is 11.40%. The net profit margin for Corning Incorporated stands at 24.60%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.90%, while the debt to equity is at 0.25.

The weekly performance is 1.31% for Corning Incorporated, while the monthly performance measure stands at 1.55%.

Corning Incorporated’s volatility stands at 1.37% and the average volume is 7809.64.

The quarterly performance stats for Corning Incorporated stands at 7.69% and the half-yearly performance is at 17.72%. The performance for the year is at 47.33% and the performance (year to date) is at 2.35%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Corning Incorporated is 3.57% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.28%.

The 52-week high is at -2.01% and the 52-week low stands at 58.02%.

Ratio

Corning Incorporated’s short ratio is at 3.23 and the float short is at 2.67%.

Corning Incorporated’s P/E stands at 13.05, while the P/S is at 2.66 and earnings per share this year of -42.40%.

