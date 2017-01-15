Top Gainers of the Day: Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) from Money Center Banks

Brief Overview

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP), from Financial sector has been performing well.

Credicorp Ltd. reported a price of 161.25 today, indicating a change of -1.27%.

Credicorp Ltd. has a market capitalization of 15402.6, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.10% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 12.54 for the current year

The gross margin stands at *TBA, while the operating margin is 55.90%. The net profit margin for Credicorp Ltd. stands at 31.50%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 19.30%, while the debt to equity is at 0.94.

Performance

The weekly performance is -2.09% for Credicorp Ltd., while the monthly performance measure stands at 2.01%.

Credicorp Ltd.’s volatility stands at 1.66% and the average volume is 307.34.

The quarterly performance stats for Credicorp Ltd. stands at 10.46% and the half-yearly performance is at 3.31%. The performance for the year is at 82.35% and the performance (year to date) is at 2.15%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Credicorp Ltd. is 2.86% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.38%.

The 52-week high is at -3.01% and the 52-week low stands at 93.45%.

Ratio

Credicorp Ltd.’s short ratio is at 2.2 and the float short is at 0.85%.

Credicorp Ltd.’s P/E stands at 12.86, while the P/S is at 4.86 and earnings per share this year of 29.60%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.