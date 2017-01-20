Top Gainers of the Day: CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) from Railroads

Brief Overview

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX), from Services sector has been performing well.

CSX Corporation reported a price of 43.04 today, indicating a change of -5.43%.

CSX Corporation has a market capitalization of 42870.42, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.00% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 1.8 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 73.70%, while the operating margin is 29.40%. The net profit margin for CSX Corporation stands at 15.90%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.80%, while the debt to equity is at 0.9.

Performance

The weekly performance is 19.64% for CSX Corporation, while the monthly performance measure stands at 26.28%.

CSX Corporation’s volatility stands at 2.14% and the average volume is 10521.47.

The quarterly performance stats for CSX Corporation stands at 47.47% and the half-yearly performance is at 60.86%. The performance for the year is at 109.53% and the performance (year to date) is at 26.66%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for CSX Corporation is 19.11% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 44.91%.

The 52-week high is at -5.63% and the 52-week low stands at 107.08%.

Ratio

CSX Corporation’s short ratio is at 1.35 and the float short is at 1.53%.

CSX Corporation’s P/E stands at 25.33, while the P/S is at 3.96 and earnings per share this year of 4.00%.

