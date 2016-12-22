Top Gainers of the Day: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) from Major Airlines

Brief Overview

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), from Services sector has been performing well.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. reported a price of 49.93 today, indicating a change of -1.94%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a market capitalization of 38392.66, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.10% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 6.18 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 61.30%, while the operating margin is 19.30%. The net profit margin for Delta Air Lines, Inc. stands at 11.90%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 40.80%, while the debt to equity is at 0.6.

Performance

The weekly performance is 2.21% for Delta Air Lines, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at 4.75%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s volatility stands at 2.28% and the average volume is 9884.86.

The quarterly performance stats for Delta Air Lines, Inc. stands at 32.87% and the half-yearly performance is at 34.26%. The performance for the year is at 0.03% and the performance (year to date) is at 2.12%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Delta Air Lines, Inc. is 8.90% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 19.10%.

The 52-week high is at -5.36% and the 52-week low stands at 54.71%.

Ratio

Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s short ratio is at 1.55 and the float short is at 2.05%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s P/E stands at 8.24, while the P/S is at 0.97 and earnings per share this year of 621.80%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.