Top Gainers of the Day: Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) from Foreign Regional Banks

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB), from Financial sector has been performing well.

Deutsche Bank AG reported a price of 19.18 today, indicating a change of 2.46%.

Deutsche Bank AG has a market capitalization of 26602.66, with a return on assets (ROA) of -0.10% and an earnings per share (EPS) of -1.47 for the current year

The gross margin stands at *TBA, while the operating margin is 54.90%. The net profit margin for Deutsche Bank AG stands at -7.60%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at -2.90%, while the debt to equity is at 2.71.

The weekly performance is -0.47% for Deutsche Bank AG, while the monthly performance measure stands at 2.79%.

Deutsche Bank AG’s volatility stands at 2.13% and the average volume is 7632.79.

The quarterly performance stats for Deutsche Bank AG stands at 43.56% and the half-yearly performance is at 32.92%. The performance for the year is at -12.86% and the performance (year to date) is at 5.97%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

The simple 20 day moving average for Deutsche Bank AG is 12.21% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 23.01%.

The 52-week high is at -17.15% and the 52-week low stands at 71.40%.

Deutsche Bank AG’s short ratio is at 3.34 and the float short is at 1.90%.

Deutsche Bank AG’s P/E stands at *TBA, while the P/S is at 1 and earnings per share this year of -486.30%.

