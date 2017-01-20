Top Gainers of the Day: Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (NYSE:DPS) from Beverages – Soft Drinks

Brief Overview

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (NYSE:DPS), from Consumer Goods sector has been performing well.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. reported a price of 90.25 today, indicating a change of -0.13%.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. has a market capitalization of 16592.84, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.10% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 4.62 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 60.00%, while the operating margin is 22.20%. The net profit margin for Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. stands at 13.50%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 40.50%, while the debt to equity is at 1.56.

Performance

The weekly performance is 0.39% for Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at -0.31%.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.’s volatility stands at 0.90% and the average volume is 1471.55.

The quarterly performance stats for Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. stands at 3.72% and the half-yearly performance is at -6.49%. The performance for the year is at 2.53% and the performance (year to date) is at -0.33%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. is 2.43% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.23%.

The 52-week high is at -7.57% and the 52-week low stands at 12.03%.

Ratio

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.’s short ratio is at 4.61 and the float short is at 3.71%.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.’s P/E stands at 19.57, while the P/S is at 2.59 and earnings per share this year of 11.50%.

