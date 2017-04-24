Top Gainers of the Day: Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) from Industrial Electrical Equipment

Brief Overview

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), from Industrial Goods sector has been performing well.

Emerson Electric Co. reported a price of 59.17 today, indicating a change of 1.65%.

Emerson Electric Co. has a market capitalization of 38168.2, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an earnings per share (EPS) of 2.56 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 42.60%, while the operating margin is *TBA. The net profit margin for Emerson Electric Co. stands at *TBA.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA, while the debt to equity is at 0.53.

Performance

The weekly performance is 1.28% for Emerson Electric Co., while the monthly performance measure stands at 0.36%.

Emerson Electric Co.’s volatility stands at 1.52% and the average volume is 3847.97.

The quarterly performance stats for Emerson Electric Co. stands at 2.03% and the half-yearly performance is at 20.67%. The performance for the year is at 11.25% and the performance (year to date) is at 6.93%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

The simple 20 day moving average for Emerson Electric Co. is 0.09% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.04%.

The 52-week high is at -7.37% and the 52-week low stands at 25.33%.

Ratio

Emerson Electric Co.’s short ratio is at 2.78 and the float short is at 1.67%.

Emerson Electric Co.’s P/E stands at 23.12, while the P/S is at 2.65 and earnings per share this year of -33.90%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.