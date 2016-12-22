Top Gainers of the Day: Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) from Oil & Gas Pipelines

Brief Overview

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB), from Basic Materials sector has been performing well.

Enbridge Inc. reported a price of 42.67 today, indicating a change of 1.04%.

Enbridge Inc. has a market capitalization of 38691.13, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.10% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 1.52 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 31.30%, while the operating margin is 8.90%. The net profit margin for Enbridge Inc. stands at 5.20%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.40%, while the debt to equity is at 3.13.

Performance

The weekly performance is 1.10% for Enbridge Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at -2.70%.

Enbridge Inc.’s volatility stands at 1.74% and the average volume is 2265.41.

The quarterly performance stats for Enbridge Inc. stands at -3.10% and the half-yearly performance is at 0.01%. The performance for the year is at 37.67% and the performance (year to date) is at 32.65%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Enbridge Inc. is 0.58% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.46%.

The 52-week high is at -5.90% and the 52-week low stands at 62.18%.

Ratio

Enbridge Inc.’s short ratio is at 15.48 and the float short is at 3.83%.

Enbridge Inc.’s P/E stands at 27.71, while the P/S is at 1.51 and earnings per share this year of -103.30%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.