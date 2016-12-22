Top Gainers of the Day: Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) from REIT – Residential

Brief Overview

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS), from Financial sector has been performing well.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. reported a price of 227.9 today, indicating a change of 0.14%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a market capitalization of 14908.31, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.40% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 4.5 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 70.10%, while the operating margin is 31.40%. The net profit margin for Essex Property Trust, Inc. stands at 23.10%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 4.80%, while the debt to equity is at 0.92.

Performance

The weekly performance is 3.55% for Essex Property Trust, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at 8.21%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s volatility stands at 2.02% and the average volume is 440.45.

The quarterly performance stats for Essex Property Trust, Inc. stands at -0.86% and the half-yearly performance is at 5.69%. The performance for the year is at -0.21% and the performance (year to date) is at -2.88%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Essex Property Trust, Inc. is 6.06% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.30%.

The 52-week high is at -4.72% and the 52-week low stands at 21.74%.

Ratio

Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s short ratio is at 4.43 and the float short is at 3.02%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s P/E stands at 50.56, while the P/S is at 11.69 and earnings per share this year of 69.20%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.