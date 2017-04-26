Top Gainers of the Day: Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) from Air Delivery & Freight Services

Brief Overview

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD), from Services sector has been performing well.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. reported a price of 57.28 today, indicating a change of 1.38%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a market capitalization of 10264, with a return on assets (ROA) of 15.70% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 2.36 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 35.50%, while the operating margin is 11.00%. The net profit margin for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. stands at 7.10%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 23.80%, while the debt to equity is at 0.

Performance

The weekly performance is 2.25% for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at 2.52%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.’s volatility stands at 1.25% and the average volume is 1076.69.

The quarterly performance stats for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. stands at 9.92% and the half-yearly performance is at 16.34%. The performance for the year is at 18.88% and the performance (year to date) is at 8.16%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. is 2.09% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.80%.

The 52-week high is at -0.12% and the 52-week low stands at 24.50%.

Ratio

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.’s short ratio is at 10.49 and the float short is at 6.32%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.’s P/E stands at 24.29, while the P/S is at 1.68 and earnings per share this year of -1.90%.

