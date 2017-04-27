Top Gainers of the Day: Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) from Health Care Plans

Brief Overview

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX), from Healthcare sector has been performing well.

Express Scripts Holding Company reported a price of 60.01 today, indicating a change of -10.77%.

Express Scripts Holding Company has a market capitalization of 35654.34, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.70% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 5.44 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 8.60%, while the operating margin is 5.10%. The net profit margin for Express Scripts Holding Company stands at 3.40%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.90%, while the debt to equity is at 0.96.

Performance

The weekly performance is -9.20% for Express Scripts Holding Company, while the monthly performance measure stands at -6.40%.

Express Scripts Holding Company’s volatility stands at 1.48% and the average volume is 4854.43.

The quarterly performance stats for Express Scripts Holding Company stands at -15.95% and the half-yearly performance is at -13.79%. The performance for the year is at -18.60% and the performance (year to date) is at -12.76%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Express Scripts Holding Company is -9.33% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -15.83%.

The 52-week high is at -25.01% and the 52-week low stands at -5.08%.

Ratio

Express Scripts Holding Company’s short ratio is at 6.67 and the float short is at 5.46%.

Express Scripts Holding Company’s P/E stands at 11.04, while the P/S is at 0.36 and earnings per share this year of 51.40%.

