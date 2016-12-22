Top Gainers of the Day: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from Regional – Midwest Banks

Brief Overview

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), from Financial sector has been performing well.

Fifth Third Bancorp reported a price of 27.61 today, indicating a change of -0.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp has a market capitalization of 21235.18, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.20% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 2.24 for the current year

The gross margin stands at *TBA, while the operating margin is 77.40%. The net profit margin for Fifth Third Bancorp stands at 41.70%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.50%, while the debt to equity is at 1.09.

Performance

The weekly performance is 2.90% for Fifth Third Bancorp, while the monthly performance measure stands at 7.12%.

Fifth Third Bancorp’s volatility stands at 2.09% and the average volume is 8175.

The quarterly performance stats for Fifth Third Bancorp stands at 33.97% and the half-yearly performance is at 46.99%. The performance for the year is at 42.00% and the performance (year to date) is at 40.82%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for Fifth Third Bancorp is 14.79% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 39.51%.

The 52-week high is at -0.97% and the 52-week low stands at 103.92%.

Ratio

Fifth Third Bancorp’s short ratio is at 2.82 and the float short is at 3.06%.

Fifth Third Bancorp’s P/E stands at 12.34, while the P/S is at 5.09 and earnings per share this year of 20.70%.

