Top Gainers of the Day: First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) from Money Center Banks

Brief Overview

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), from Financial sector has been performing well.

First Republic Bank reported a price of 92.46 today, indicating a change of -1.18%.

First Republic Bank has a market capitalization of 14427.46, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.90% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 4 for the current year

The gross margin stands at *TBA, while the operating margin is 88.80%. The net profit margin for First Republic Bank stands at 30.20%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.20%, while the debt to equity is at 0.2.

Performance

The weekly performance is 2.25% for First Republic Bank, while the monthly performance measure stands at 0.65%.

First Republic Bank’s volatility stands at 1.62% and the average volume is 1154.43.

The quarterly performance stats for First Republic Bank stands at -2.31% and the half-yearly performance is at 23.03%. The performance for the year is at 32.36% and the performance (year to date) is at 0.71%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

Performance

The simple 20 day moving average for First Republic Bank is 0.59% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.10%.

The 52-week high is at -4.93% and the 52-week low stands at 45.68%.

Ratio

First Republic Bank’s short ratio is at 2.07 and the float short is at 1.56%.

First Republic Bank’s P/E stands at 23.11, while the P/S is at 6.96 and earnings per share this year of 23.30%.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information expressed in this article are those of the authors and will not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any company stakeholders, financial professionals, or analysts.. Examples of analysis performed within this article are for demonstration purposes only. They should not be utilized to make stock portfolio or financial decisions as they are based on limited and open source information only. Hence the assumptions made within the analysis are not reflective of the position of any analysts or financial professionals.