Top Gainers of the Day: Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) from Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories

Brief Overview

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL), from Consumer Goods sector has been performing well.

Foot Locker, Inc. reported a price of 73.01 today, indicating a change of -2.76%.

Foot Locker, Inc. has a market capitalization of 10045.7, with a return on assets (ROA) of 16.90% and an earnings per share (EPS) of 4.64 for the current year

The gross margin stands at 33.90%, while the operating margin is 12.70%. The net profit margin for Foot Locker, Inc. stands at 8.30%.

The present return on equity (ROE) stands at 24.30%, while the debt to equity is at 0.05.

Performance

The weekly performance is -1.65% for Foot Locker, Inc., while the monthly performance measure stands at 2.71%.

Foot Locker, Inc.’s volatility stands at 1.99% and the average volume is 1869.36.

The quarterly performance stats for Foot Locker, Inc. stands at 12.36% and the half-yearly performance is at 42.53%. The performance for the year is at 14.61% and the performance (year to date) is at 17.36%.

Good to know – Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security. It is usually measured by using the difference between returns from the market index. Usually, there is always a positive correlation between high volatility and high risk

The simple 20 day moving average for Foot Locker, Inc. is 2.09% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.36%.

The 52-week high is at -8.08% and the 52-week low stands at 44.70%.

Ratio

Foot Locker, Inc.’s short ratio is at 4.91 and the float short is at 7.03%.

Foot Locker, Inc.’s P/E stands at 16.19, while the P/S is at 1.31 and earnings per share this year of 7.90%.

